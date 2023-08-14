VIDLI Rest. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.69 crore, up 17.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.69 crore in June 2023 up 17.89% from Rs. 3.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 up 65.27% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2023 up 42.11% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.

VIDLI Rest. EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.

VIDLI Rest. shares closed at 73.23 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 89.72% returns over the last 6 months and 107.16% over the last 12 months.