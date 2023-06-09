VIDLI Rest. Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.77 crore, up 160.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.77 crore in March 2023 up 160.06% from Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 up 192.79% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2023 up 69.81% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022.

VIDLI Rest. EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2022.

VIDLI Rest. shares closed at 48.99 on June 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.47% returns over the last 6 months