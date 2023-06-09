English
Specials
    VIDLI Rest. Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.77 crore, up 160.06% Y-o-Y

    June 09, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for VIDLI Restaurants are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.77 crore in March 2023 up 160.06% from Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 up 192.79% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2023 up 69.81% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022.

    VIDLI Rest. EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2022.

    VIDLI Rest. shares closed at 48.99 on June 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.47% returns over the last 6 months

    VIDLI Restaurants
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.776.682.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.776.682.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.262.040.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.04-0.12-0.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.631.480.93
    Depreciation0.080.060.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.102.961.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.660.24-0.05
    Other Income0.160.400.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.820.640.43
    Interest0.060.090.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.760.550.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.760.550.26
    Tax0.170.090.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.590.460.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.590.460.22
    Minority Interest-----0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.590.460.20
    Equity Share Capital10.8310.837.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.480.370.35
    Diluted EPS0.480.370.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.480.370.35
    Diluted EPS0.480.370.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 9, 2023 03:00 pm