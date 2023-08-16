VIDLI Rest. Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.90 crore, up 21.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.90 crore in June 2023 up 21.99% from Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2023 up 110.91% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2023 up 124.14% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022.

VIDLI Rest. EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2022.

VIDLI Rest. shares closed at 74.69 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 93.50% returns over the last 6 months and 111.29% over the last 12 months.