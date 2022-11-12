Vidhi Spec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.42 crore, down 15.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.42 crore in September 2022 down 15.82% from Rs. 127.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.31 crore in September 2022 down 28.79% from Rs. 14.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.95 crore in September 2022 down 30.66% from Rs. 21.56 crore in September 2021.

Vidhi Spec EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.90 in September 2021.

Vidhi Spec shares closed at 383.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.44% returns over the last 6 months and 7.06% over the last 12 months.