Vidhi Spec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.42 crore, down 15.82% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients are:

Net Sales at Rs 107.42 crore in September 2022 down 15.82% from Rs. 127.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.31 crore in September 2022 down 28.79% from Rs. 14.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.95 crore in September 2022 down 30.66% from Rs. 21.56 crore in September 2021.

Vidhi Spec EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.90 in September 2021.

Vidhi Spec shares closed at 383.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.44% returns over the last 6 months and 7.06% over the last 12 months.

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 107.42 120.69 127.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 107.42 120.69 127.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 49.95 42.88 31.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.31 62.43 52.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.04 -15.19 8.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.39 2.55 2.41
Depreciation 0.81 0.81 0.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.95 11.87 11.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.98 15.34 20.67
Other Income 0.17 0.38 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.14 15.72 20.84
Interest 1.06 0.92 0.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.09 14.81 20.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.09 14.81 20.10
Tax 2.78 3.80 5.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.31 11.00 14.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.31 11.00 14.48
Equity Share Capital 4.99 4.99 4.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.07 2.21 2.90
Diluted EPS 2.07 2.21 2.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.07 2.21 2.90
Diluted EPS 2.07 2.21 2.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 06:40 pm
