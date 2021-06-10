Vidhi Spec Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 97.80 crore, up 50.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.80 crore in March 2021 up 50.2% from Rs. 65.12 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.97 crore in March 2021 up 17.55% from Rs. 10.19 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.40 crore in March 2021 up 14.02% from Rs. 15.26 crore in March 2020.

Vidhi Spec EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.01 in March 2020.

Vidhi Spec shares closed at 221.45 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 78.23% returns over the last 6 months and 256.60% over the last 12 months.