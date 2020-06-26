Vidhi Spec Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 65.12 crore, up 5.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.12 crore in March 2020 up 5.16% from Rs. 61.92 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.19 crore in March 2020 up 30.95% from Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.26 crore in March 2020 up 21.5% from Rs. 12.56 crore in March 2019.

Vidhi Spec EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.57 in March 2019.

Vidhi Spec shares closed at 73.15 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.41% returns over the last 6 months and 8.29% over the last 12 months.