Vidhi Spec Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 61.92 crore, up 8.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.92 crore in March 2019 up 8.52% from Rs. 57.06 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2019 up 82.66% from Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.56 crore in March 2019 up 46.05% from Rs. 8.60 crore in March 2018.

Vidhi Spec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2018.

Vidhi Spec shares closed at 74.25 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.60% returns over the last 6 months and -12.13% over the last 12 months.