Vidhi Spec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.67 crore, down 33.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.67 crore in June 2023 down 33.99% from Rs. 120.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.38 crore in June 2023 down 23.87% from Rs. 11.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.64 crore in June 2023 down 17.48% from Rs. 16.53 crore in June 2022.

Vidhi Spec EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.21 in June 2022.

Vidhi Spec shares closed at 410.05 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.77% returns over the last 6 months and 1.41% over the last 12 months.