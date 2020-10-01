172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|vidhi-spec-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-40-20-crore-down-22-44-y-o-y-5715561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vidhi Spec Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.20 crore, down 22.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.20 crore in June 2020 down 22.44% from Rs. 51.82 crore in June 2019.

Close

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.73 crore in June 2020 down 12.36% from Rs. 7.67 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.20 crore in June 2020 down 18.33% from Rs. 12.49 crore in June 2019.

Vidhi Spec EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2019.

Vidhi Spec shares closed at 86.10 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 32.46% returns over the last 6 months and 53.61% over the last 12 months.

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations40.2065.1251.82
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations40.2065.1251.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials16.5825.6726.73
Purchase of Traded Goods7.2810.767.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.883.09-4.81
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.571.931.77
Depreciation0.710.750.61
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.578.637.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.3714.2811.75
Other Income0.120.220.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.4914.5111.88
Interest0.340.920.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.1413.5911.14
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9.1413.5911.14
Tax2.423.403.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.7310.197.67
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.7310.197.67
Equity Share Capital4.994.994.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.342.011.54
Diluted EPS1.342.011.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.342.011.54
Diluted EPS1.342.011.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:44 am

tags #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vidhi Spec #Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients

