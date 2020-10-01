Vidhi Spec Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.20 crore, down 22.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.20 crore in June 2020 down 22.44% from Rs. 51.82 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.73 crore in June 2020 down 12.36% from Rs. 7.67 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.20 crore in June 2020 down 18.33% from Rs. 12.49 crore in June 2019.

Vidhi Spec EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2019.

Vidhi Spec shares closed at 86.10 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 32.46% returns over the last 6 months and 53.61% over the last 12 months.