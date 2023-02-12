 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vidhi Spec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.41 crore, down 46.31% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients are:Net Sales at Rs 86.41 crore in December 2022 down 46.31% from Rs. 160.96 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.68 crore in December 2022 down 54.86% from Rs. 17.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.66 crore in December 2022 down 49.7% from Rs. 25.17 crore in December 2021.
Vidhi Spec EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.41 in December 2021. Vidhi Spec shares closed at 350.20 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.39% returns over the last 6 months and -12.12% over the last 12 months.
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations86.41107.42160.96
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations86.41107.42160.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials32.7449.9537.33
Purchase of Traded Goods25.3017.31108.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.8111.04-24.96
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.122.392.37
Depreciation0.830.810.79
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.8311.9512.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.7713.9824.36
Other Income0.060.170.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.8314.1424.38
Interest0.881.061.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.9513.0922.89
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.9513.0922.89
Tax3.262.785.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.6810.3117.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.6810.3117.02
Equity Share Capital4.994.994.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.532.073.41
Diluted EPS1.532.073.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.532.073.41
Diluted EPS1.532.073.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
