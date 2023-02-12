Vidhi Spec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.41 crore, down 46.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients are:Net Sales at Rs 86.41 crore in December 2022 down 46.31% from Rs. 160.96 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.68 crore in December 2022 down 54.86% from Rs. 17.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.66 crore in December 2022 down 49.7% from Rs. 25.17 crore in December 2021.
Vidhi Spec EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.41 in December 2021.
|Vidhi Spec shares closed at 350.20 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.39% returns over the last 6 months and -12.12% over the last 12 months.
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|86.41
|107.42
|160.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|86.41
|107.42
|160.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.74
|49.95
|37.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|25.30
|17.31
|108.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.81
|11.04
|-24.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.12
|2.39
|2.37
|Depreciation
|0.83
|0.81
|0.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.83
|11.95
|12.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.77
|13.98
|24.36
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.17
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.83
|14.14
|24.38
|Interest
|0.88
|1.06
|1.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.95
|13.09
|22.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.95
|13.09
|22.89
|Tax
|3.26
|2.78
|5.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.68
|10.31
|17.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.68
|10.31
|17.02
|Equity Share Capital
|4.99
|4.99
|4.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.53
|2.07
|3.41
|Diluted EPS
|1.53
|2.07
|3.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.53
|2.07
|3.41
|Diluted EPS
|1.53
|2.07
|3.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited