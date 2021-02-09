Vidhi Spec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 79.28 crore, up 46.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.28 crore in December 2020 up 46.82% from Rs. 54.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.50 crore in December 2020 up 36.16% from Rs. 7.71 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.57 crore in December 2020 up 33.08% from Rs. 11.70 crore in December 2019.

Vidhi Spec EPS has increased to Rs. 2.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.54 in December 2019.

Vidhi Spec shares closed at 146.85 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)