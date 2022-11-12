English
    Vidhi Spec Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.42 crore, down 15.82% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients are:

    Net Sales at Rs 107.42 crore in September 2022 down 15.82% from Rs. 127.62 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.24 crore in September 2022 down 28.94% from Rs. 14.41 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.96 crore in September 2022 down 30.61% from Rs. 21.56 crore in September 2021.

    Vidhi Spec EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.88 in September 2021.

    Vidhi Spec shares closed at 383.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.44% returns over the last 6 months and 7.06% over the last 12 months.

    Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations107.42120.69127.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations107.42120.69127.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials49.9542.8831.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.3162.4352.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.04-15.198.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.392.552.41
    Depreciation0.890.810.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.9511.8611.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.9115.3520.60
    Other Income0.170.380.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.0715.7320.77
    Interest1.060.920.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.0214.8220.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.0214.8220.03
    Tax2.783.805.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.2411.0114.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.2411.0114.41
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.2411.0114.41
    Equity Share Capital4.994.994.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.062.212.88
    Diluted EPS2.062.212.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.062.212.88
    Diluted EPS2.062.212.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

