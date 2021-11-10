Vidhi Spec Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 127.62 crore, up 159.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.62 crore in September 2021 up 159.74% from Rs. 49.13 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.41 crore in September 2021 up 91.76% from Rs. 7.51 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.56 crore in September 2021 up 97.44% from Rs. 10.92 crore in September 2020.

Vidhi Spec EPS has increased to Rs. 2.88 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.49 in September 2020.

Vidhi Spec shares closed at 370.45 on November 09, 2021 (NSE)