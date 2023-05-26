Vidhi Spec Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 89.47 crore, down 38.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.47 crore in March 2023 down 38.3% from Rs. 145.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.78 crore in March 2023 down 36.28% from Rs. 13.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.79 crore in March 2023 down 36.68% from Rs. 20.20 crore in March 2022.

Vidhi Spec EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.78 in March 2022.

Vidhi Spec shares closed at 346.55 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.12% returns over the last 6 months and -8.77% over the last 12 months.