Vidhi Spec Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 145.00 crore, up 48.26% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients are:

Net Sales at Rs 145.00 crore in March 2022 up 48.26% from Rs. 97.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.78 crore in March 2022 up 16.28% from Rs. 11.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.20 crore in March 2022 up 16.09% from Rs. 17.40 crore in March 2021.

Vidhi Spec EPS has increased to Rs. 2.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.42 in March 2021.

Vidhi Spec shares closed at 391.75 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 145.00 160.96 97.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 145.00 160.96 97.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.70 37.33 28.35
Purchase of Traded Goods 56.62 108.44 41.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.67 -24.96 -1.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.37 2.37 2.44
Depreciation 0.82 0.83 0.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.41 12.64 10.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.41 24.31 16.04
Other Income 0.98 0.02 0.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.38 24.33 16.61
Interest 1.18 1.50 0.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.20 22.84 16.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.20 22.84 16.17
Tax 4.42 5.87 4.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.78 16.97 11.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.78 16.97 11.86
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.78 16.97 11.86
Equity Share Capital 4.99 4.99 4.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.78 3.40 2.42
Diluted EPS 2.78 3.40 2.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.78 3.40 2.42
Diluted EPS 2.78 3.40 2.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 13, 2022 11:35 am
