Vidhi Spec Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 145.00 crore, up 48.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.00 crore in March 2022 up 48.26% from Rs. 97.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.78 crore in March 2022 up 16.28% from Rs. 11.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.20 crore in March 2022 up 16.09% from Rs. 17.40 crore in March 2021.

Vidhi Spec EPS has increased to Rs. 2.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.42 in March 2021.

Vidhi Spec shares closed at 391.75 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)