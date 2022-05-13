English
    Vidhi Spec Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 145.00 crore, up 48.26% Y-o-Y

    May 13, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients are:

    Net Sales at Rs 145.00 crore in March 2022 up 48.26% from Rs. 97.80 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.78 crore in March 2022 up 16.28% from Rs. 11.86 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.20 crore in March 2022 up 16.09% from Rs. 17.40 crore in March 2021.

    Vidhi Spec EPS has increased to Rs. 2.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.42 in March 2021.

    Vidhi Spec shares closed at 391.75 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)

    Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations145.00160.9697.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations145.00160.9697.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.7037.3328.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods56.62108.4441.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.67-24.96-1.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.372.372.44
    Depreciation0.820.830.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.4112.6410.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.4124.3116.04
    Other Income0.980.020.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.3824.3316.61
    Interest1.181.500.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.2022.8416.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.2022.8416.17
    Tax4.425.874.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.7816.9711.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.7816.9711.86
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.7816.9711.86
    Equity Share Capital4.994.994.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.783.402.42
    Diluted EPS2.783.402.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.783.402.42
    Diluted EPS2.783.402.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vidhi Spec #Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
    first published: May 13, 2022 11:35 am
