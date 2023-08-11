English
    Vidhi Spec Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.67 crore, down 33.99% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.67 crore in June 2023 down 33.99% from Rs. 120.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.37 crore in June 2023 down 24.03% from Rs. 11.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.63 crore in June 2023 down 17.59% from Rs. 16.54 crore in June 2022.

    Vidhi Spec EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.21 in June 2022.

    Vidhi Spec shares closed at 410.05 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.77% returns over the last 6 months and 1.41% over the last 12 months.

    Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.6789.47120.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.6789.47120.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials49.0237.0342.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.2626.3062.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.350.34-15.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.112.022.55
    Depreciation0.970.970.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.6111.6011.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.0411.2215.35
    Other Income0.620.600.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.6611.8215.73
    Interest1.120.790.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.5411.0414.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.5411.0414.82
    Tax3.172.253.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.378.7811.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.378.7811.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.378.7811.01
    Equity Share Capital4.994.994.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.681.752.21
    Diluted EPS1.681.752.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.681.752.21
    Diluted EPS1.681.752.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

