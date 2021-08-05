Vidhi Spec Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 103.48 crore, up 157.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.48 crore in June 2021 up 157.43% from Rs. 40.20 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.41 crore in June 2021 up 99.65% from Rs. 6.72 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.06 crore in June 2021 up 86.86% from Rs. 10.20 crore in June 2020.

Vidhi Spec EPS has increased to Rs. 2.69 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.34 in June 2020.

Vidhi Spec shares closed at 334.55 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 157.25% returns over the last 6 months and 306.25% over the last 12 months.