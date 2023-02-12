 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vidhi Spec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.41 crore, down 46.31% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients are:

Net Sales at Rs 86.41 crore in December 2022 down 46.31% from Rs. 160.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.67 crore in December 2022 down 54.82% from Rs. 16.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2022 down 49.72% from Rs. 25.16 crore in December 2021.

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 86.41 107.42 160.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 86.41 107.42 160.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.74 49.95 37.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.30 17.31 108.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.81 11.04 -24.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.12 2.39 2.37
Depreciation 0.84 0.89 0.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.84 11.95 12.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.76 13.91 24.31
Other Income 0.06 0.17 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.81 14.07 24.33
Interest 0.88 1.06 1.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.93 13.02 22.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.93 13.02 22.84
Tax 3.26 2.78 5.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.67 10.24 16.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.67 10.24 16.97
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.67 10.24 16.97
Equity Share Capital 4.99 4.99 4.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.53 2.06 3.40
Diluted EPS 1.53 2.06 3.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.53 2.06 3.40
Diluted EPS 1.53 2.06 3.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited