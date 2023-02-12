Vidhi Spec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.41 crore, down 46.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.41 crore in December 2022 down 46.31% from Rs. 160.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.67 crore in December 2022 down 54.82% from Rs. 16.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2022 down 49.72% from Rs. 25.16 crore in December 2021.