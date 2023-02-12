English
    Vidhi Spec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.41 crore, down 46.31% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients are:

    Net Sales at Rs 86.41 crore in December 2022 down 46.31% from Rs. 160.96 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.67 crore in December 2022 down 54.82% from Rs. 16.97 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2022 down 49.72% from Rs. 25.16 crore in December 2021.

    Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations86.41107.42160.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations86.41107.42160.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.7449.9537.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.3017.31108.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.8111.04-24.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.122.392.37
    Depreciation0.840.890.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.8411.9512.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.7613.9124.31
    Other Income0.060.170.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.8114.0724.33
    Interest0.881.061.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.9313.0222.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.9313.0222.84
    Tax3.262.785.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.6710.2416.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.6710.2416.97
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.6710.2416.97
    Equity Share Capital4.994.994.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.532.063.40
    Diluted EPS1.532.063.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.532.063.40
    Diluted EPS1.532.063.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
