Vidhi Spec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.41 crore, down 46.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.41 crore in December 2022 down 46.31% from Rs. 160.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.67 crore in December 2022 down 54.82% from Rs. 16.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2022 down 49.72% from Rs. 25.16 crore in December 2021.

Vidhi Spec EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.40 in December 2021.

Vidhi Spec shares closed at 350.20 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.39% returns over the last 6 months and -12.12% over the last 12 months.