Victory Paper Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, up 3153.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in March 2019 up 3153.27% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2019 up 3529.01% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2019 up 2450% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.

Victory Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2018.

Victory Paper shares closed at 46.25 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)