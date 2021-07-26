Victory Paper Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.46 crore, up 201.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.46 crore in June 2021 up 201.74% from Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2021 up 176.83% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2021 up 505.97% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2020.

Victory Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.26 in June 2020.

Victory Paper shares closed at 117.10 on July 23, 2021 (BSE)