Victory Paper Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.48 crore, up 138.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.48 crore in December 2019 up 138.96% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2019 down 4017.3% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2019 down 1087.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018.

Victory Paper shares closed at 89.90 on January 23, 2020 (BSE) and has given 60.82% returns over the last 6 months and 98.24% over the last 12 months.