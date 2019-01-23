Victory Paper Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Victory Paper and Boards (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 up 227.15% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.
Victory Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.
|
|Victory Paper and Boards (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.87
|0.33
|--
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.87
|0.33
|--
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.96
|0.31
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.28
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.79
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-0.03
|-0.03
|Other Income
|0.68
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|-0.03
|-0.03
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|-0.03
|-0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|-0.03
|-0.03
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.04
|-0.03
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.04
|-0.03
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|13.50
|13.50
|13.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|-18.96
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|-0.03
|--
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|-0.03
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|-0.03
|--
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|-0.03
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited