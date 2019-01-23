Victory Paper Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 up 227.15% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.

Victory Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.