    Victoria Mills Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.44 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Victoria Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.44 crore in March 2023 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2023 up 651.63% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2023 up 844.68% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

    Victoria Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 282.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 51.16 in March 2022.

    Victoria Mills shares closed at 2,306.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.95% returns over the last 6 months and 6.76% over the last 12 months.

    Victoria Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.44----
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.44----
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.60----
    Purchase of Traded Goods-5.9712.193.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.97-12.19-3.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.350.310.32
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.330.320.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.13-0.66-0.66
    Other Income0.340.390.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.47-0.27-0.50
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.47-0.27-0.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.47-0.27-0.50
    Tax0.69--0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.78-0.27-0.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.78-0.27-0.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.78-0.27-0.50
    Equity Share Capital0.990.990.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS282.19-27.30-51.16
    Diluted EPS282.19-27.30-51.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS282.19-27.30-51.16
    Diluted EPS282.19-27.30-51.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 10:44 am