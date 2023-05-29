Victoria Mills Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.44 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.44 crore in March 2023 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2023 up 651.63% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2023 up 844.68% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

Victoria Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 282.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 51.16 in March 2022.

Victoria Mills shares closed at 2,306.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.95% returns over the last 6 months and 6.76% over the last 12 months.