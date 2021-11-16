Viceroy Hotels Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.65 crore, up 204.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.65 crore in September 2021 up 204.7% from Rs. 3.50 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.41 crore in September 2021 up 44.89% from Rs. 4.38 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2021 up 133.02% from Rs. 3.15 crore in September 2020.

Viceroy Hotels shares closed at 3.85 on November 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.08% returns over the last 6 months and 48.08% over the last 12 months.