Viceroy Hotels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.57 crore, up 34.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.57 crore in March 2022 up 34.74% from Rs. 7.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2022 down 4.89% from Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022 up 46.54% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2021.

Viceroy Hotels shares closed at 3.49 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)