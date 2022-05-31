Viceroy Hotels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.57 crore, up 34.74% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Viceroy Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.57 crore in March 2022 up 34.74% from Rs. 7.84 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2022 down 4.89% from Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022 up 46.54% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2021.
Viceroy Hotels shares closed at 3.49 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|Viceroy Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.57
|16.97
|7.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.57
|16.97
|7.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.48
|3.57
|2.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.58
|3.48
|3.58
|Depreciation
|2.12
|2.12
|2.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.37
|8.30
|5.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.98
|-0.50
|-5.87
|Other Income
|1.69
|0.63
|1.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.28
|0.12
|-4.30
|Interest
|0.25
|0.03
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.53
|0.10
|-4.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.53
|0.10
|-4.53
|Tax
|0.20
|0.20
|-0.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.73
|-0.11
|-3.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.73
|-0.11
|-3.56
|Equity Share Capital
|42.41
|42.41
|42.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.88
|-0.03
|-0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-0.88
|-0.03
|-0.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.88
|-0.03
|-0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-0.88
|-0.03
|-0.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited