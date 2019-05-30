Viceroy Hotels Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.68 crore, up 0.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.68 crore in March 2019 up 0.37% from Rs. 23.59 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.27 crore in March 2019 up 96.89% from Rs. 298.37 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.03 crore in March 2019 down 134.32% from Rs. 17.57 crore in March 2018.

Viceroy Hotels shares closed at 3.00 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -50.82% returns over the last 6 months and -68.75% over the last 12 months.