Viceroy Hotels Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.68 crore, up 0.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Viceroy Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.68 crore in March 2019 up 0.37% from Rs. 23.59 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.27 crore in March 2019 up 96.89% from Rs. 298.37 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.03 crore in March 2019 down 134.32% from Rs. 17.57 crore in March 2018.
Viceroy Hotels shares closed at 3.00 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -50.82% returns over the last 6 months and -68.75% over the last 12 months.
|
|Viceroy Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.68
|22.15
|23.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.68
|22.15
|23.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.61
|4.05
|3.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|2.71
|2.29
|2.17
|Employees Cost
|5.89
|6.04
|6.12
|Depreciation
|2.32
|2.28
|2.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.71
|4.50
|9.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.56
|2.98
|-0.07
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.65
|15.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.35
|3.64
|15.06
|Interest
|0.29
|0.06
|16.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.64
|3.58
|-0.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-291.95
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.64
|3.58
|-292.89
|Tax
|0.63
|0.64
|5.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.27
|2.94
|-298.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.27
|2.94
|-298.37
|Equity Share Capital
|42.41
|42.41
|42.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.19
|0.69
|-70.36
|Diluted EPS
|-2.19
|0.69
|-70.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.19
|0.69
|-70.36
|Diluted EPS
|-2.19
|0.69
|-70.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited