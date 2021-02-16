Viceroy Hotels Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.87 crore, down 65.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.87 crore in December 2020 down 65.21% from Rs. 25.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2020 down 1488.54% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2020 down 192.03% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2019.

Viceroy Hotels shares closed at 2.80 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 1.45% returns over the last 6 months and 141.38% over the last 12 months.