Viceroy Hotels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.89 crore, up 29.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.89 crore in March 2022 up 29.79% from Rs. 15.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.00 crore in March 2022 down 77.89% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.76 crore in March 2022 down 51.98% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2021.

Viceroy Hotels shares closed at 3.49 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.29% returns over the last 6 months and 12.94% over the last 12 months.