Viceroy Hotels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.89 crore, up 29.79% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Viceroy Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.89 crore in March 2022 up 29.79% from Rs. 15.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.00 crore in March 2022 down 77.89% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.76 crore in March 2022 down 51.98% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2021.

Viceroy Hotels shares closed at 3.49 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.29% returns over the last 6 months and 12.94% over the last 12 months.

Viceroy Hotels
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.89 23.19 15.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.89 23.19 15.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.74 11.10 10.44
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.15 3.52 4.18
Depreciation 2.68 2.12 2.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.74 9.73 7.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.42 -3.28 -9.68
Other Income 1.99 0.97 3.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.44 -2.31 -6.23
Interest 0.47 0.09 0.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.90 -2.40 -6.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -8.90 -2.40 -6.70
Tax 0.10 0.20 -1.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.00 -2.61 -5.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.00 -2.61 -5.06
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -9.00 -2.61 -5.06
Equity Share Capital 42.41 42.41 42.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.08 -0.62 -1.19
Diluted EPS -2.08 -0.62 -1.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.08 -0.62 -1.19
Diluted EPS -2.08 -0.62 -1.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results #Viceroy Hotels
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
