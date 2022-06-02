Viceroy Hotels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.89 crore, up 29.79% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Viceroy Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.89 crore in March 2022 up 29.79% from Rs. 15.33 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.00 crore in March 2022 down 77.89% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.76 crore in March 2022 down 51.98% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2021.
Viceroy Hotels shares closed at 3.49 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.29% returns over the last 6 months and 12.94% over the last 12 months.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.89
|23.19
|15.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.89
|23.19
|15.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.74
|11.10
|10.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.15
|3.52
|4.18
|Depreciation
|2.68
|2.12
|2.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.74
|9.73
|7.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.42
|-3.28
|-9.68
|Other Income
|1.99
|0.97
|3.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.44
|-2.31
|-6.23
|Interest
|0.47
|0.09
|0.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.90
|-2.40
|-6.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.90
|-2.40
|-6.70
|Tax
|0.10
|0.20
|-1.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.00
|-2.61
|-5.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.00
|-2.61
|-5.06
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.00
|-2.61
|-5.06
|Equity Share Capital
|42.41
|42.41
|42.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.08
|-0.62
|-1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-2.08
|-0.62
|-1.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.08
|-0.62
|-1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-2.08
|-0.62
|-1.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
