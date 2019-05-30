Viceroy Hotels Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 32.51 crore, up 7.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Viceroy Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.51 crore in March 2019 up 7.2% from Rs. 30.32 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.24 crore in March 2019 up 94.24% from Rs. 299.31 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.40 crore in March 2019 down 165.44% from Rs. 17.42 crore in March 2018.
Viceroy Hotels shares closed at 3.00 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -50.82% returns over the last 6 months and -68.75% over the last 12 months.
|
|Viceroy Hotels
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.51
|31.31
|30.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.51
|31.31
|30.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.88
|9.03
|7.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|3.32
|3.12
|2.72
|Employees Cost
|5.23
|7.56
|7.33
|Depreciation
|3.31
|2.51
|2.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.38
|6.88
|12.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.62
|2.22
|-1.81
|Other Income
|0.91
|1.33
|16.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.71
|3.54
|14.55
|Interest
|1.15
|0.31
|16.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.86
|3.23
|-1.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-291.95
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.86
|3.23
|-293.84
|Tax
|1.38
|0.20
|5.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.24
|3.03
|-299.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.24
|3.03
|-299.31
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-17.24
|3.03
|-299.31
|Equity Share Capital
|42.41
|42.41
|42.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.07
|0.71
|-70.58
|Diluted EPS
|-4.07
|0.71
|-70.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.07
|0.71
|-70.58
|Diluted EPS
|-4.07
|0.71
|-70.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited