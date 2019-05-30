Viceroy Hotels Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 32.51 crore, up 7.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.51 crore in March 2019 up 7.2% from Rs. 30.32 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.24 crore in March 2019 up 94.24% from Rs. 299.31 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.40 crore in March 2019 down 165.44% from Rs. 17.42 crore in March 2018.

Viceroy Hotels shares closed at 3.00 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -50.82% returns over the last 6 months and -68.75% over the last 12 months.