Viceroy Hotels Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.72 crore, up 370.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.72 crore in June 2022 up 370.14% from Rs. 6.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022 up 137.18% from Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2022 up 280.4% from Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2021.

Viceroy Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.83 in June 2021.

Viceroy Hotels shares closed at 1.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -64.65% returns over the last 6 months and -44.44% over the last 12 months.