Viceroy Hotels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.77 crore, up 24.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Viceroy Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.77 crore in December 2022 up 24.04% from Rs. 23.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2022 up 2.54% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 36.84% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

Viceroy Hotels
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.77 21.50 23.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.77 21.50 23.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.72 5.47 11.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.37 5.33 3.52
Depreciation 2.15 2.15 2.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.57 9.67 9.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.03 -1.12 -3.28
Other Income 1.62 2.84 0.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.41 1.72 -2.31
Interest 0.00 0.41 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.42 1.31 -2.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.42 1.31 -2.40
Tax 0.13 0.13 0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.54 1.19 -2.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.54 1.19 -2.61
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.54 1.19 -2.61
Equity Share Capital 42.41 42.41 42.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 0.28 -0.62
Diluted EPS -0.60 0.28 -0.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 0.28 -0.62
Diluted EPS -0.60 0.28 -0.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited