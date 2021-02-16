Viceroy Hotels Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore, down 63.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore in December 2020 down 63.21% from Rs. 34.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2020 down 150.52% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2020 down 165.09% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2019.

Viceroy Hotels shares closed at 2.85 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.64% returns over the last 6 months and 128.00% over the last 12 months.