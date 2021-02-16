Viceroy Hotels Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore, down 63.21% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Viceroy Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore in December 2020 down 63.21% from Rs. 34.02 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2020 down 150.52% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2020 down 165.09% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2019.
Viceroy Hotels shares closed at 2.85 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.64% returns over the last 6 months and 128.00% over the last 12 months.
|Viceroy Hotels
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.52
|4.55
|34.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.52
|4.55
|34.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.13
|1.25
|10.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.56
|1.96
|7.34
|Depreciation
|2.47
|2.52
|2.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.50
|6.30
|15.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.13
|-7.47
|-2.04
|Other Income
|1.29
|0.71
|1.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.85
|-6.76
|-0.53
|Interest
|0.04
|0.11
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.88
|-6.87
|-0.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.88
|-6.87
|-0.65
|Tax
|-0.74
|-0.74
|0.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.14
|-6.13
|-1.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.14
|-6.13
|-1.26
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.14
|-6.13
|-1.26
|Equity Share Capital
|42.41
|42.41
|42.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|-1.45
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|-1.45
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|-1.45
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|-1.45
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited