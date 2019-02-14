Viceroy Hotels Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 31.31 crore, up 6.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.31 crore in December 2018 up 6.5% from Rs. 29.40 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2018 up 255.05% from Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.05 crore in December 2018 up 66.67% from Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2017.

Viceroy Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.46 in December 2017.

Viceroy Hotels shares closed at 2.15 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -69.93% returns over the last 6 months and -87.39% over the last 12 months.