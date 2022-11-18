Vibrant Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.07 crore, down 41.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.07 crore in September 2022 down 41.45% from Rs. 13.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.17 crore in September 2022 down 21.35% from Rs. 7.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.46 crore in September 2022 down 23.57% from Rs. 9.76 crore in September 2021.

Vibrant Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.42 in September 2021.

Vibrant Global shares closed at 49.65 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.20% returns over the last 6 months and -21.93% over the last 12 months.