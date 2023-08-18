English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Indian Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vibrant Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.05 crore, up 484.55% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vibrant Global Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.05 crore in June 2023 up 484.55% from Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.68 crore in June 2023 up 134.43% from Rs. 19.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.45 crore in June 2023 up 141.54% from Rs. 20.34 crore in June 2022.

    Vibrant Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.49 in June 2022.

    Vibrant Global shares closed at 69.95 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.90% returns over the last 6 months and 48.51% over the last 12 months.

    Vibrant Global Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.057.20-3.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.057.20-3.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.200.170.20
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.550.7716.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.306.26-20.52
    Other Income0.150.150.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.456.41-20.34
    Interest0.270.150.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.186.26-20.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.186.26-20.67
    Tax1.500.51-1.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.685.75-19.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.685.75-19.41
    Equity Share Capital22.9122.9122.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.922.57-8.49
    Diluted EPS2.922.57-8.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.922.57-8.49
    Diluted EPS2.922.57-8.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Vibrant Global #Vibrant Global Capital
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 03:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!