Vibrant Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.05 crore, up 484.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.05 crore in June 2023 up 484.55% from Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.68 crore in June 2023 up 134.43% from Rs. 19.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.45 crore in June 2023 up 141.54% from Rs. 20.34 crore in June 2022.

Vibrant Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.49 in June 2022.

Vibrant Global shares closed at 69.95 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.90% returns over the last 6 months and 48.51% over the last 12 months.