Vibrant Global Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.76 crore, up 381.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.76 crore in June 2021 up 381.34% from Rs. 5.56 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.97 crore in June 2021 up 396.59% from Rs. 4.63 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.30 crore in June 2021 up 393.43% from Rs. 5.33 crore in June 2020.

Vibrant Global EPS has increased to Rs. 10.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.02 in June 2020.

Vibrant Global shares closed at 67.20 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 161.48% returns over the last 6 months