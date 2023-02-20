Vibrant Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.55 crore, up 121.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.55 crore in December 2022 up 121.44% from Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.42 crore in December 2022 up 765.05% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2022 up 160.96% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.