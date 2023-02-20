Vibrant Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.55 crore, up 121.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.55 crore in December 2022 up 121.44% from Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.42 crore in December 2022 up 765.05% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2022 up 160.96% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

Vibrant Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2021.

Vibrant Global shares closed at 50.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.16% returns over the last 6 months and 2.04% over the last 12 months.