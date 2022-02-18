Vibrant Global Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore, down 38.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore in December 2021 down 38.69% from Rs. 4.82 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021 down 84.23% from Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021 down 50.22% from Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2020.

Vibrant Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.73 in December 2020.

Vibrant Global shares closed at 49.00 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)