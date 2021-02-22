Vibrant Global Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.82 crore, up 5539.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.82 crore in December 2020 up 5539.06% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2020 up 215.71% from Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2020 up 229.01% from Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2019.

Vibrant Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.50 in December 2019.

Vibrant Global shares closed at 23.75 on February 19, 2021 (BSE)