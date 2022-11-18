Vibrant Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.18 crore, up 42.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vibrant Global Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 102.18 crore in September 2022 up 42.36% from Rs. 71.78 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.08 crore in September 2022 down 284.79% from Rs. 9.24 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.79 crore in September 2022 down 211.3% from Rs. 12.39 crore in September 2021.
Vibrant Global shares closed at 49.65 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.20% returns over the last 6 months and -21.93% over the last 12 months.
|
|Vibrant Global Capital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|102.18
|44.46
|71.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|102.18
|44.46
|71.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|40.09
|13.08
|8.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|63.94
|33.59
|42.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.29
|-2.55
|-0.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.56
|0.76
|0.78
|Depreciation
|1.22
|0.61
|0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.79
|21.81
|8.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.13
|-22.85
|11.54
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.07
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.01
|-22.78
|11.95
|Interest
|3.00
|1.44
|1.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.01
|-24.23
|10.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.01
|-24.23
|10.14
|Tax
|-1.12
|-1.55
|0.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.89
|-22.67
|9.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.89
|-22.67
|9.17
|Minority Interest
|-0.20
|-0.11
|0.07
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-17.08
|-22.78
|9.24
|Equity Share Capital
|22.91
|22.91
|22.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.51
|-9.97
|4.04
|Diluted EPS
|-7.51
|-9.97
|4.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.51
|-9.97
|4.04
|Diluted EPS
|-7.51
|-9.97
|4.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited