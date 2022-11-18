 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vibrant Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.18 crore, up 42.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vibrant Global Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 102.18 crore in September 2022 up 42.36% from Rs. 71.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.08 crore in September 2022 down 284.79% from Rs. 9.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.79 crore in September 2022 down 211.3% from Rs. 12.39 crore in September 2021.

Vibrant Global shares closed at 49.65 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.20% returns over the last 6 months and -21.93% over the last 12 months.

Vibrant Global Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 102.18 44.46 71.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 102.18 44.46 71.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 40.09 13.08 8.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 63.94 33.59 42.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.29 -2.55 -0.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.56 0.76 0.78
Depreciation 1.22 0.61 0.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.79 21.81 8.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.13 -22.85 11.54
Other Income 0.11 0.07 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.01 -22.78 11.95
Interest 3.00 1.44 1.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -18.01 -24.23 10.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -18.01 -24.23 10.14
Tax -1.12 -1.55 0.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -16.89 -22.67 9.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -16.89 -22.67 9.17
Minority Interest -0.20 -0.11 0.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -17.08 -22.78 9.24
Equity Share Capital 22.91 22.91 22.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.51 -9.97 4.04
Diluted EPS -7.51 -9.97 4.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.51 -9.97 4.04
Diluted EPS -7.51 -9.97 4.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:44 pm