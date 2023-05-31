English
    Vibrant Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.61 crore, down 27.15% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vibrant Global Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.61 crore in March 2023 down 27.15% from Rs. 81.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2023 down 85.92% from Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.42 crore in March 2023 down 60.97% from Rs. 19.01 crore in March 2022.

    Vibrant Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.09 in March 2022.

    Vibrant Global shares closed at 49.50 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.69% returns over the last 6 months and -5.44% over the last 12 months.

    Vibrant Global Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.6138.2481.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.6138.2481.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.1311.1112.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.7527.8340.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.94-13.896.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.770.860.74
    Depreciation0.640.610.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.831.983.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.549.7417.72
    Other Income0.240.020.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.789.7618.57
    Interest1.501.421.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.298.3417.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.298.3417.03
    Tax3.361.200.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.937.1416.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.937.1416.77
    Minority Interest0.36-0.15-0.52
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.297.0016.25
    Equity Share Capital22.9122.9122.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.103.037.09
    Diluted EPS1.103.037.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.103.037.09
    Diluted EPS1.103.037.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 01:11 pm