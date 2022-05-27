 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vibrant Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.82 crore, up 34.73% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vibrant Global Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 81.82 crore in March 2022 up 34.73% from Rs. 60.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2022 up 2.08% from Rs. 15.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.01 crore in March 2022 up 71.88% from Rs. 11.06 crore in March 2021.

Vibrant Global EPS has increased to Rs. 7.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.95 in March 2021.

Vibrant Global shares closed at 52.25 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

Vibrant Global Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 81.82 51.61 60.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 81.82 51.61 60.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.17 12.35 4.23
Purchase of Traded Goods 40.78 35.60 39.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.27 -4.60 2.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.74 0.81 0.69
Depreciation 0.44 0.47 0.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.70 4.74 3.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.72 2.25 10.04
Other Income 0.86 0.03 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.57 2.28 10.45
Interest 1.54 1.77 0.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.03 0.51 9.56
Exceptional Items -- 0.11 6.03
P/L Before Tax 17.03 0.62 15.59
Tax 0.26 0.38 -0.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.77 0.24 16.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.77 0.24 16.26
Minority Interest -0.52 0.03 -0.23
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.02 -0.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.25 0.29 15.92
Equity Share Capital 22.91 22.91 22.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.09 0.13 6.95
Diluted EPS 7.09 0.13 6.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.09 0.13 6.95
Diluted EPS 7.09 0.13 6.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:04 pm
