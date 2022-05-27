Vibrant Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.82 crore, up 34.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.82 crore in March 2022 up 34.73% from Rs. 60.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2022 up 2.08% from Rs. 15.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.01 crore in March 2022 up 71.88% from Rs. 11.06 crore in March 2021.

Vibrant Global EPS has increased to Rs. 7.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.95 in March 2021.

Vibrant Global shares closed at 52.25 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)