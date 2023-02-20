Vibrant Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.24 crore, down 25.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vibrant Global Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 38.24 crore in December 2022 down 25.91% from Rs. 51.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.00 crore in December 2022 up 2299.66% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.37 crore in December 2022 up 277.09% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2021.
Vibrant Global EPS has increased to Rs. 3.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2021.
|Vibrant Global shares closed at 50.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.16% returns over the last 6 months and 2.04% over the last 12 months.
|Vibrant Global Capital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38.24
|102.18
|51.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38.24
|102.18
|51.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.11
|40.09
|12.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|27.83
|63.94
|35.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.89
|-6.29
|-4.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.86
|1.56
|0.81
|Depreciation
|0.61
|1.22
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.98
|16.79
|4.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.74
|-15.13
|2.25
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.11
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.76
|-15.01
|2.28
|Interest
|1.42
|3.00
|1.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.34
|-18.01
|0.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.11
|P/L Before Tax
|8.34
|-18.01
|0.62
|Tax
|1.20
|-1.12
|0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.14
|-16.89
|0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.14
|-16.89
|0.24
|Minority Interest
|-0.15
|-0.20
|0.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|7.00
|-17.08
|0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|22.91
|22.91
|22.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.03
|-7.51
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|3.03
|-7.51
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.03
|-7.51
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|3.03
|-7.51
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited