Vibrant Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.24 crore, down 25.91% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 38.24 102.18 51.61 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 38.24 102.18 51.61 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 11.11 40.09 12.35 Purchase of Traded Goods 27.83 63.94 35.60 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.89 -6.29 -4.60 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.86 1.56 0.81 Depreciation 0.61 1.22 0.47 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.98 16.79 4.74 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.74 -15.13 2.25 Other Income 0.02 0.11 0.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.76 -15.01 2.28 Interest 1.42 3.00 1.77 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.34 -18.01 0.51 Exceptional Items -- -- 0.11 P/L Before Tax 8.34 -18.01 0.62 Tax 1.20 -1.12 0.38 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.14 -16.89 0.24 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.14 -16.89 0.24 Minority Interest -0.15 -0.20 0.03 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.02 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.00 -17.08 0.29 Equity Share Capital 22.91 22.91 22.91 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.03 -7.51 0.13 Diluted EPS 3.03 -7.51 0.13 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.03 -7.51 0.13 Diluted EPS 3.03 -7.51 0.13 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited