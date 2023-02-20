English
    Vibrant Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.24 crore, down 25.91% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vibrant Global Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 38.24 crore in December 2022 down 25.91% from Rs. 51.61 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.00 crore in December 2022 up 2299.66% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.37 crore in December 2022 up 277.09% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2021.
    Vibrant Global EPS has increased to Rs. 3.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2021.Vibrant Global shares closed at 50.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.16% returns over the last 6 months and 2.04% over the last 12 months.
    Vibrant Global Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.24102.1851.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.24102.1851.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.1140.0912.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.8363.9435.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.89-6.29-4.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.861.560.81
    Depreciation0.611.220.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.9816.794.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.74-15.132.25
    Other Income0.020.110.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.76-15.012.28
    Interest1.423.001.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.34-18.010.51
    Exceptional Items----0.11
    P/L Before Tax8.34-18.010.62
    Tax1.20-1.120.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.14-16.890.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.14-16.890.24
    Minority Interest-0.15-0.200.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.00-17.080.29
    Equity Share Capital22.9122.9122.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.03-7.510.13
    Diluted EPS3.03-7.510.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.03-7.510.13
    Diluted EPS3.03-7.510.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

